Bomb threat in Wood County

Officials say the public is now safe after a bomb scare Saturday afternoon.

The Wood County Sheriff's Department was completing an investigation at a house in Wisconsin Rapids when deputies noticed a device that resembled a homemade bomb.

Deputies called in the Marathon-Oneida County Bomb Squad to investigate the device. The device was not active and it was dismantled without incident.

According to a press release from the Wood County Sheriff's Department, the public was never at risk during the incident.