Bon Iver, led by Eau Claire Native Justin Vernon, has been nominated for four Grammy awards.

Bon Iver’s fourth album “I,I” was released Aug. 30 and is nominated for “Album of the Year”. One of the album’s singles was nominated for Record of the Year. The other nominations are for Best Alternative Music Album and Best Recording Package.

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards show is Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.