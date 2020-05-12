Bond lowered for man accused of firing bullet into floor, hurting woman

The cash bond is lowered for the man accused of firing a bullet into the floor of a home, which police offers say hit a woman.

19-year-old Ethan Channell was initially given a $2,500 bond.

During a hearing in Eau Claire County Tuesday, that amount was dropped to $250.

The incident happened at a home in the 2000 block of Fourth Street in Eau Claire on the night of May 3.

According to the criminal complaint, Channell told investigators he didn't shoot anyone, and he only shot into the floor.

The Eau Claire Police Department says that bullet fired into the floor traveled to the basement and hit and hurt a 23-year-old woman.