Bond set for Milwaukee man accused of strangling deaths

A $750,000 cash bond has been set for a Milwaukee man accused of strangling his girlfriend and her two young daughters.

Arzel Ivery is charged in the deaths of 26-year-old Amarah Banks, 5-year-old Zaniya Ivery and 4-year-old Camaria Banks. Their burned bodies were found Sunday in a Milwaukee garage. Ivery was arrested in Tennessee. A criminal complaint says Ivery told investigators he fought with Banks before killing her. He says he told the girls that their mother wanted them in heaven too before strangling them as well.

A judge ordered a public defender be appointed for Ivery.

