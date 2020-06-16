Bond set for Coulee Region woman charged in husband's death

A signature bond is set at $50,000 for a Winona woman charged in the death of her husband in La Crosse County.

50-year-old Lori Phillips made an initial court appearance in La Crosse County Tuesday afternoon.

She was originally charged with hit-and-run resulting in death. That charge was amended to 2nd degree reckless homicide.

The case is from February 2019. Authorities say the body of 48-year-old Mark Phillips was found alongside his driveway.

An investigation indicates Lori and Mark Phillips got into an argument, and Lori drove away from their home.

According to Lori, when she arrived home several hours later, she thought her busband was in bed asleep.

She says she searched outside the next morning and eventually found Mark's body.