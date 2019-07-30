Bond set for homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle case in Chippewa County

Miranda Jo Miller was in court Tuesday on charges of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle.

Signature bond has been set at $10,000 and Miller is not to drive without a valid driver’s license.

Miller’s next court appearance is set for Aug. 22.

The crash happened July 22, 2017 in the Town of Colburn. 46-year-old Jeremy Goodwin was killed. According to a criminal complaint, neither driver was wearing a seat belt.

Miller told investigators that she had been looking for a phone signal, checking her phone every 30 seconds, but did not recall the crash.

Passengers in Goodwin’s vehicle say he was texting while driving, but could not indicate if it was before or during the crash.

Miller failed to stop for a stop sign when she hit Goodwin’s vehicle, sending both into the ditch.

