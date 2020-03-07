Book Scootin' Boogie helps kids practice literacy

A local event got parents and kids out to have fun and practice their learning skills. Hundreds of kids danced their way to the Book Scootin' Boogie today at the Davies Center. The event was put on by ECLIPSE, an early childhood literacy advocate. The aim of the event was to work with local programs to promote activities that encourage learning before the age of 5, which is a critical time for brain development.

"It's singing, talking, reading, playing with your kids and so that's what this event is about of like these are different ideas and ways to interact with your children and it doesn't have to be overly complicated, it's really simple," says Amy Fink, ECLIPSE Program Manager.

Organizers were expecting 300 people to come, but instead got over 700. 30 programs participated in the event, with plenty of activities that felt more like fun than work.

