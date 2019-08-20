Customs and Border Protection will not vaccinate migrants against the flu

Posted: 
Updated: Tue 4:45 PM, Aug 20, 2019

(CNN/Gray News) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection said they won't offer vaccinations as flu season approaches.

The US will not vaccinate migrant families in holding centers ahead of this year's flu season, despite calls from doctors to boost efforts to fight the infection that's killed at least three children at detention facilities in the past year. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

A statement released by CBP on Tuesday said, “In general, due to the short-term nature of CBP holding and the complexities of operating vaccination programs, neither CBP nor its medical contractors administer vaccinations to those in our custody.”

Earlier this month, two members of Congress wrote a letter to the heads of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, expressing their concern about contagious diseases at detention facilities. They urged vaccinations of children and every detainee during flu season.

The letter said at least three children in CBP custody have died due to complications of the flu since December 2018. Those children were 3, 6 and 16 years old.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children younger than 5 years old, and especially those younger than 2 years old, are at high risk of flu-related complications.

The CDC says a flu vaccine offers the best defense against getting the flu and spreading it to others.

