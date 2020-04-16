Born Learning Trails scattered throughout Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- We know a lot of kids are missing their playgrounds right now, but luckily there are some really neat trails throughout the Chippewa Valley that provide unique ways to learn, have fun and get some fresh air!
The Born Learning Trails were developed thanks to the United Way and they will give your family an opportunity to talk, connect, imagine and get moving. As always, remember to practice social distancing, wash your hands thoroughly before and after play, and find a trail in your county to provide the spread of COVID-19.
The Born Learning Trails can be found in several locations:
Eau Claire County:
Altoona - 10th Street Park
Augusta - Library Reading Garden
Eau Claire - Lakeshore Neighborhood Park
Fairchild - Fairchild Village Park
Chippewa County:
Bloomer - North City Park
Cadott - Riverview Park
Chippewa Falls - Irvine Park
Cornell - Brunet Falls Park
Lake Hallie - Hallie Ball Park
New Auburn - New Auburn Park
Stanley - Chapman Park