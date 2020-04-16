Born Learning Trails scattered throughout Chippewa Valley

We know a lot of kids are missing their playgrounds right now, but luckily there are some really neat trails throughout the Chippewa Valley that provide unique ways to learn, have fun and get some fresh air!

The Born Learning Trails were developed thanks to the United Way and they will give your family an opportunity to talk, connect, imagine and get moving. As always, remember to practice social distancing, wash your hands thoroughly before and after play, and find a trail in your county to provide the spread of COVID-19.

The Born Learning Trails can be found in several locations:

Eau Claire County:

Altoona - 10th Street Park

Augusta - Library Reading Garden

Eau Claire - Lakeshore Neighborhood Park

Fairchild - Fairchild Village Park

Chippewa County:

Bloomer - North City Park

Cadott - Riverview Park

Chippewa Falls - Irvine Park

Cornell - Brunet Falls Park

Lake Hallie - Hallie Ball Park

New Auburn - New Auburn Park

Stanley - Chapman Park

