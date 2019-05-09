Bowl for Kids' Sake supports Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern WI

Kids were the focus of an annual event a Wagner's Lanes in Eau Claire.

Bowl for Kids' Sake is the largest fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Wisconsin.

The fundraiser accounts for nearly one-third of the nonprofit's annual budget.

Each year, the event takes on a unique theme.

This year's event boasts a heroic tone.

"This year's theme is 'Superheroes Squad,' which is kind of a full-circle message for us, because without our donors, without our volunteers who are our superheroes, we surely could not give children the opportunity of positive developmental role models. So it's a great theme and we're having a lot of fun with it," said Wesley Escondo with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern WI.

Big Brothers Big Sisters will be back at Wagner's Lanes Friday, May 10.

More events are scheduled for Thursday, May 16 and Friday, May 17 in Hudson.