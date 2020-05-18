Bowl for Kids' Sake to benefit BBBS goes virtual for 2020

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Wisconsin depends on their annual fundraiser for one third of their budget. So they are doing everything they can to still host the annual Bowl For Kids' Sake in 2020.

Originally when safer at home went into place, Big Brothers Big Sisters moved the event to June but later decided to it was time to take it virtual, now it’s known as Bowl For Kids' Sake 2.0.

This year, instead of bowling one night, it will be a four week event. Each week there is an activity challenge and a fundraising challenge and once you complete those, your name will be entered for a raffle at the end of each week. At the end of the event, everyone who participated will be entered for a big raffle prize.

This fundraiser is the largest for the non-profit and makes up one third of their total budget for one to one mentoring program, organizers say they are relieved they found a way to still host this event.

“To lose this event, to cancel this event, I can't even explain to you what it would have done for the agency so by having this option it gives people a chance to still support us," said Teri-Gene Conlin, the development director from Big Brothers Big Sisters. "The response that we are getting is really heartwarming to know that people are willing to adjust what they are used to, to support us and raise the funds that we need."

They are incorporating in some of the event favorite such as costume contest and dance off. And even though there won’t be in person bowling, there is a virtual bowling event on week 4.

The first week of activities kicks off on June 1st and runs through the month of June. To register click here.

