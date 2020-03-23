Boxx Sanitation: bag trash to limit COVID-19 exposure

Solid waste and recycling, like Boxx sanitation in Eau Claire, has been deemed an essential business by the Department of Homeland Security.

At Boxx, workers run 45 routes per week and do trash and recycling pick-ups at around 600 houses in Eau Claire per day. Boxx Sanitation president Josh Boxx, said that comes to over 28,000 tons of trash per year. In order to make sure garbage collection can continue, he said there are things you can to in order to protect those who handle trash pick-up from a potential COVID-19 exposure.

“We are a resilient bunch. We are already doing one of the most dangerous jobs in America, we are just asking that folks bag their trash and be a little patient with our collection hours,” Boxx said. “We are going to come out and get you picked up and take care of you.”

Boxx said their hours of operation may change due to COVID-19, so put your garbage bins outside the night before. He also said if people will wash and disinfect their bins, it will also help slow the spread to employees.