Boy, 10, shot by babysitter while she was taking selfies with gun, deputies say

A 10-year-old boy in Texas is recovering after deputies say he was shot in the stomach by his babysitter, who had been playing with what she thought was an unloaded gun.

Caitlyn Smith, 19, has been arrested and charged with injury to a child in relation to the case, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. She is the aunt of the 10-year-old boy who was shot Tuesday evening.

Deputies say Smith was babysitting the boy at a Houston apartment when she found the gun and, thinking it was unloaded, started posing and taking pictures with it.

The gun went off, hitting her nephew in the stomach.

The 10-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition and underwent surgery, according to Gonzalez. As of Wednesday night, he was in serious condition but was expected to make a full recovery.

Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland reminded the public to always remember that firearms are not to be played around with in an interview with CNN.

“Firearms are dangerous weapons, so take precautions to make sure things like that don’t happen,” he said. “Taking selfies was not the best thing to be doing.”

The investigation is ongoing.

