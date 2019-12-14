Boy, 13, arrested in killing of Barnard College freshman

Updated: Sat 12:20 AM, Dec 14, 2019

(AP) - A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a Barnard College freshman.

Police say Tessa Majors was stabbed while walking in Manhattan’s Morningside Park on Wednesday. (Source: WCBS/CNN)

City Corporation Counsel James E. Johnson says a 13-year-old was arrested on charges including felony murder.

Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison says one arrest has been made and “this remains an active investigation.”

Police say Tessa Majors was stabbed while walking in Manhattan’s Morningside Park on Wednesday.

Majors’ family says they’re devastated by “the senseless loss of our beautiful and talented Tess.”

Police have said as many as three attackers were involved.

At Friday’s hearing, a detective testified that the teen arrested said his friend slashed Majors during a robbery.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus