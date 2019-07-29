Boy, 3, fatally shot himself in the face by accident, police say

Mon 6:48 PM, Jul 29, 2019

CHICAGO (Gray News) - Neighbors stood watching Sunday afternoon as investigators taped off homes in Chicago’s South Deering neighborhood.

Police believe the toddler accidentally shot himself in the face. (Source: Gray Image Bank)

None of them heard the gunshot that took Mikah’s Davis’ life.

Mikah’s relatives heard the sound of gunfire come from another room. Moments later, they found him on the floor bleeding from his face with the gun laying right next to him, police said.

Police believe the toddler accidentally shot himself.

Lizabeth Munoz, a 16-year-old neighbor, told the Chicago Tribune she saw a man and woman run from the apartment building carrying an unconscious child.

They rushed him to Advocate Trinity Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

“We extend our deepest condolences as detectives continue to investigate,” said Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesperson for the police department.

Guglielmi said the Department of Children and Family Services would assist in the investigation.

