Boy thrown from Mall of America balcony moved out of intensive care

The boy known as Landen is out of intensive care.
Updated: Fri 10:33 AM, Aug 02, 2019

(Gray News) - The 5-year-old boy who was thrown from a Mall of America balcony in April was moved out of intensive care.

On Thursday, the family posted an update on their GoFundMe about the boy identified as Landen.

“We are happy to report that our son is no longer in intensive care and has been moved to an inpatient, physical rehab program at another hospital to help him continue to heal and focus on the next phase of his recovery,” the post said.

With more than 29,000 donors, the GoFundMe surpassed $1 million.

The parents said he’s had more than 15 medical procedures as a result of the 40 foot fall. Some of Landen’s injuries include two broken arms, a broken leg, fractures to his skull - and removal of his spleen.

Emmanuel Aranda was sentenced to 19 years in prison for attempted murder. Aranda told authorities was angry at being rejected by women and was looking to kill. He chose the boy at random.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

 
