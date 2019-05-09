South Carolina boy winning track meet turns back to help injured opponent

Like most elementary school boys, Darius Kruah and Aaren Crane love to be outside and they love sports, too.

"When I was a little kid, I loved running around and playing outside." said Kruah.

Darius goes to Mossy Creek Elementary and Aaren to Merriwether. They both participate in their schools' running club but the two fifth graders didn't know each other until their big track meet last weekend.

"They called us down there to get in the lane and we had to get inside the lane," said Kruah, describing the moments before his big race.

They were neck-and-neck in the 100-meter race when Aaren fell.

"I don't think I made it that far before I fell." said Crane.

He tried to catch himself and keep going, but his wrist cracked under the pressure. Darius was in the lead at the time.

"I already thought he won the race and was coming back to sit in the bleachers. But then i saw teachers like looking at him like 'Why'd you stop?'" said Crane.

Mid-race and near-win Darius turned around to help his opponent.

"He got hurt and he wasn't going to be able to win the race and that wouldn't be fair so I just thought that I would just lose the race with him just to help him and see if he was okay," said Kruah.

A simple act of kindness with hundreds of likes, shares, and comments on Facebook. But that's not why Darius did this at all.

"If you help someone they could go and help someone and they keep on going and help people too," said Kruah.

And Aaren, fractured wrist and all, just wants to say "thanks".

"You could've run the race but instead of doing that you had sportsmanship and came over and helped me," said Crane.

And Aaren did pay it forward. On the way to the hospital, he saw a family stranded on the side of the road with their car on fire. He insisted they pull over and help them out.

