Boyceville EMS Chief, Captain placed on paid administrative leave pending investigation

A Boyceville EMS Chief and Captain have been placed on paid administrative leave pending a money investigation

Boyceville President, Gilbert Krueger says Chief Matt Feeney and Captain Tessa Feeney are at the center of an investigation after the EMS Board was notified earlier this month of funds missing and credit card statements not adding up.

Krueger says they were placed on leave on Nov. 13 and it is not known at this time how much money is missing. They will continue to be placed on leave until the investigation is complete

