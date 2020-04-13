Boyceville EMS Chief charged with data alteration and theft

The Boyceville EMS Chief has been charged in Dunn County Court.

Court records show Matthew Feeney has been charged with fraudulent data alteration and misdemeanor theft.

The criminal complaint says detectives obtained the purchase records for the Boyceville Ambulance Board. Detectives noted transactions including online clothing stores, Amazon purchases and transactions at a local bar.

Feeney told investigators that the ambulance service did not have any credit card policies when he took over but he created a few policies, which included if the credit card was used for personal purchases it would have to be paid back.

The criminal complaint also states when asked if Feeney used the card for personal purchases, he told law enforcement "yes".

Chief Matthew Feeney and Captain Tessa Feeney were both placed on administrative leave in December for an investigation of missing funds and credit card statements.

To read the full criminal complaint, please see related documents.