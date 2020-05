A 45-year-old Boyceville man has been charged with arson after a structure fire broke out in the township of Tiffany.

Court records show Jason Figler has been charged of arson of a building.

When talking with law enforcement, investigators and others, Figler said "This is it. This is our lives. I did that. I started a fire...".

Figler's cash bond was set at $5,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court next on May 19.