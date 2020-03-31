Boyceville student, teacher using 3D printer to make medical masks

In an effort to help solve the medical mask shortage, one local school district is using some unusual technology.

The halls of Boyceville High School have been quiet the past few weeks, except for the hum of one machine that may make a huge impact on local first-responders. After seeing a story about a group of doctors in Montana who created a file to a 3D-printable, reusable medical mask called the “Montana Mask,” BHS teacher Andy Hamm sent an email to senior Cade Klefstad to see if they could do the same with their printer.

“I went and looked it up and did more research. I sent everything to him and said, 'Okay Cade, I think we can do this on our printer,'” Hamm said. “A lot of what we've used this device for, I would have never imagined that we would've used it for over the years.”

Hamm said the district received a grant almost two years ago that allowed them to purchase the nearly $7,000 machine.

“One of the things that is really exciting about this is we were able to receive this 3D printer from the Community Foundation of Dunn County and the help of Marilyn Fanetti,” Hamm said. “It is really exciting to be able to make these masks to help the people of Dunn County, to help the people who paid for this printer and to give back to the county.

According to Hamm, Klefstad has been the mastermind behind getting the printer ready to make masks. Klefstad said he will be attending UW- Platteville in the fall and will study Engineering.

“It just shows that even when you are at a small school, there are great opportunities that can come,” he said. “Sometimes they are greater opportunities that can come from that small school.”

The “Montana Mask” has not been approved by the FDA or NIOSH. Hamm said while these masks are not regulated for hospital use yet, other organizations may benefit from them

“We know it is possible that hospitals at this point may not be interested or be able to take them on,” he said. “But potentially other organizations like the police department, fire, ems that are involved with interacting with people might be interested.”

The masks are made out of hard plastic and can be sanitized with any disinfectant product and reused. Klefstad said what makes them so unique, is the ability to potentially get multiple uses out of one N-95 mask.

“The smaller piece with the square holes in it, that is where the actual filter goes into. Then you insert the whole contraption into the hole of the mask,” Klefstad said. “It channels airflow into that smaller area, which allows you to a smaller section of mask. You're taking a mask that could be used once and you're now being able to use it six times.”

The process is slow because of the size of the Boyceville High School printer. Hamm said it takes about ten and a half hours to print three masks. While they can only print a max of six masks per day, he said hopes other schools will start doing this as well.

“There are lots and lots of 3D printers all over the country that and really if people could latch onto that and start printing these and gave them out, through crowd-sourcing basically, we could make a lot very quickly,” Hamm said. “Even though we cant create that many here a day in comparison to the tens and hundreds of thousands of masks needed, we are hoping other schools can see this.”

“Even though we are small, we can still make a big difference,” Klefstad said. “Even if it is not in quantity, it is getting the word out there.”

Hamm told WEAU that he donated four masks Tuesday to the Boyceville Police Department. If you or someone you know has a 3D printer and would like to get more information or start printing these masks, contact the Boyceville School District or email him at andyha@boyceville.k12.wi.us.