Boyd ice rink closes due to warmer weather

The Boyd neighborhood shelter and ice rink have been closed for the season effective Friday, February 28, says Eau Claire Parks & Recreation. The rink has become unsuitable for skating due to the warm weather conditions in the area. The Demmler, Oakwood Hills, Putnam Heights, Roosevelt and Sam Davey neighborhood shelters will remain open through Saturday, February 29, and the Pinehurst neighborhood shelter has plans to remain open into the coming week. Parks & Recreation says that conditions will be assessed daily. For a full schedule of neighborhood shelter hours, click here.

While outdoor rinks are closing, indoor skating is still available. Hobbs Ice Arena hosts general open skating on Sunday and Wednesday nights through March 29, and Monday through Friday all year long, lunch break skating is available. Parks & Recreation also says that they have special skating sessions when schools have days off. They do say that they only have a limited number of skates and sizes available, so participants are encouraged to bring their own skates. For more information about indoor skating opportunities, click here.

