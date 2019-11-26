Boys & Girls Club hosts annual Thanksgiving feast

A local club hosted a full Thanksgiving feast in Eau Claire for members and their families.

The Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley hosted the dinner Tuesday, November 26 at the Lee and Mary Markquart Center.

Last year, more than 250 people attended the annual feast.

Staff members say part of the night is reflecting on what the club means to its members.

"The favorite part of the night is just hanging out with the families, chatting them up, talking with the kids, talking to the kids about why they love the club, talking to parents about why they love the club. The club is really important in their lives and so it's really really fun to talk to them about that," said Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley CEO Ann Kaiser.