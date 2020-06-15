Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley open back up

Three facilities for the Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley are back open Monday.

The Lee and Mary Markquart Center in Eau Claire, the Lunda Center in Black River Falls, and the East Grand Avenue center in Chippewa Falls have reopened after shutting down due to COVID-19.

The locations are following guidelines from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

Staff are required to wear masks, but this is optional for kids.

For those at the Markquart Center, they're just glad to have kids back for the summer.

Lee & Mary Markquart Center Director Marlee Johnson says "a little bit lower than what we've seen in the past, and we still have some room for some more applications and for some more spots to fill in. but, yeah. kids are having a great time. they are super excited to see staff again and see their friends again and to just get outside and get moving again."

The clubs will be open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The clubs will be closed on Friday for cleaning.

