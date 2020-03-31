Boys and Girls Clubs delivering meals to kids in need

When Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse are open, it serves a nightly meal to kids in need.

However, with the facilities closed for the foreseeable future, the community is coming together to make sure kids basic needs are still met.

"Our BGC supper club is taking meals directly to kids in the community," said Jake Erickson, the executive director of Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse.

The daily meals can be anything from lasagna or meatloaf to a sandwich or wrap and are made from the Waterfront Restaurant.

This week 250 kids are receiving meals and the staff is making 40 stops to deliver them.

"We're sending out vans to the north side of La Crosse, the south side of La Crosse, the Onalaska/ West Salem communities and we're just getting out to as many kids as possible," Erickson said.

For the Boys and Girls Club staff, delivering the meals is a chance to see their members and the number of kids receiving the meals has already increased from last week to now.

"Last week we served over 1,500 meals that we got out directly and this week will be even more--thanks to the generosity of the Weber group and the Waterfront Restaurant and the La Crosse Emergency Response fund," said Erickson.

Twice a week staff is also delivering food items from the Hunger Task Force for additional meals at home.

The clubs have also adapted its programming for the time being.

"We have cyber club going on, so every day we're connecting with kids, posting fun videos of activities that they can do at home," Erickson said. "We're reaching out to kids on a one on one basis."

The club estimates that this week alone it will have delivered around 2,000 meals.

"We're going to continue to do this as long as we have the community support," Erickson said. "We'll do it until the schools are back in session, until our Boys and Girls Clubs are open again which hopefully will be soon."

Anyone looking to help support the supper club can contact the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse.