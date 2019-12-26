Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse open during school winter break

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse see 3,000 kids annually and around 800 kids each day.

"Kids are always looking for a place to be and a place to connect," said Jake Erickson, executive director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse. "Here at the club, a lot of kids see our staff and even their peers as a family, so I think it's important that on these days when there's not school or other activities going on for kids that we open the doors to kids."

It's a reason why several of its clubs are offering special hours during the school break.

The Terry Erickson Club and Amie L. Mathy Center in La Crosse will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 26 and 27 as well as Dec. 30 and 31.

The Don and Cheryl Brenengen Club will have two sessions available those days, running from 6:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Schuh/ Mullen Homes Club and Huber Court location, both in La Crosse, will be open the 30th and 31st from noon to 4 p.m.

The Boys and Girls Club says it's important to have these special Holiday hours during school break because they say without it, some families would have nowhere else to bring their kids.

"If there wasn't a place like the Boys and Girls Club or organizations like that to serve kids, kids would be home alone and maybe not with friends and around positive role models," Erickson said.

Each club has a dance studio, music room, gymnasiums, teen centers and more.

Several members say they enjoy their time at the centers.

"We get to do puzzles and on break they are always open, so I can come here if my parents are busy and they're just always here for me," said Ryleigh Roberts, a Boys and Girls Clubs member.

The clubs say they are reliant on support from the area.

"Through the generosity of this community, we're able to open our doors on days like today and give kids a safe place to be," Erickson said.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse will continue its regular after-school hours on Jan. 2.

"It's a really fun place to be," Roberts said.

There is a $25 annual membership fee for each child, however, the club also offer scholarships for families in need.

The organization provides lunch and an afternoon snack on days when school is not in session and will send home dinner for a child if needed.