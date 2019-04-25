Bravo Salon and Spa organizes volunteer clean up day for Troop 3055

With April being earth month, businesses around the Chippewa Valley are looking for ways to give back to the planet.

For Bravo Salon and Spa, this year's event has particular importance.

Bravo is working with the Village of Lake Hallie and local police to clean up area roadways.

Staff is calling the effort a tribute to Girl Scout Troop 3055.

Meeting in the Bravo lot on May 19, volunteers will honor those lost in the tragedy, then clean up the area.

This year represents a big shift in pace for Bravo Salon and Spa staff.

“Every event we've done in the past has been in the salon doors, things like cut-a-thons and showing how you can reduce water use as part of our clean water efforts. So, this is the first time we're stepping out of our doors to make a bigger impact. So we just want the entire community to be part of it,” said Jenteny Gunderson, event coordinator.

After the clean-up, food trucks will be available for volunteers.

