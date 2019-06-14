Breakfast in the Valley celebrates local agriculture

Friday morning is all about celebrating agriculture in Western Wisconsin and what better way to celebrate then with some breakfast. The 23rd annual Breakfast in the Valley took place Friday morning at the Eau Claire County Exposition Center.

A breakfast full of scrambled eggs with ham, cheese, mushrooms and onions, muffins, cheese, cheese curds, bananas, milk, orange juice, coffee and the traditional June Dairy Breakfast treat of corn flakes with Culver’s custard and strawberries will be served from 5 a.m. until 10 a.m.

There is also lots of other things happening to get you immersed in agriculture throughout the morning. At the exposition center there will be agricultural product displays, business displays, farm animals, door prize drawings, a milk drinking contest with local celebrities, antique tractors, Friend of Agriculture Award, Conservation Farmer Award and a visit from the newly-crowned Alice in Dairyland and Fairest of the Fair.

For the first time this year, there is even a farmers market to connect you with some local vendors. The Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce, 80 business sponsors and more than 300 volunteers help make the annual Breakfast in the Valley a success.

Cost of the Breakfast is $8 per adult or $2 for children 3-12, 2 & younger are free. Tickets are available at the door.

