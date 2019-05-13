Breakfast in the Valley happening June 14

Agriculture, business and the general public will come together at the 23rd Annual Breakfast in the Valley, on Friday, June 14, 2019.

Scrambled eggs with ham, cheese, mushrooms and onions, muffins, cheese, cheese curds, bananas, milk, orange juice, coffee and the traditional June Dairy Breakfast treat of corn flakes with Culver’s custard and strawberries will be served from 5 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the Eau Claire County Exposition Center.

Breakfast in the Valley is hosted by the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by more than 80 businesses. Over 300 volunteers from area businesses will prepare and serve the breakfast.

Eggs will be cooked in two four-foot skillets designed and built by students at Chippewa Valley Technical College. Each skillet holds 500 eggs at one time, cooked by a crew of volunteers.

In addition to a great breakfast, there will be agricultural product displays, business displays, farm animals, door prize drawings, a milk drinking contest with local celebrities, antique tractors, Friend of Agriculture Award, Conservation Farmer Award and a visit from the newly-crowned Alice in Dairyland and Fairest of the Fair. New for 2019, they added a farmer’s market sponsored by Fleet Farm to connect breakfast attendees with local vendors! Nellie Holsteins farm family will be at the breakfast showcasing information about their farm. The first 2,700 people will receive a commemorative Breakfast in the Valley coffee mug compliments of Eau Claire Energy Cooperative.

Cost of the Breakfast is $8 per adult or $2 for children 3-12, 2 & younger are free. Tickets are available at the door and at the Chamber office for early purchase.

The Eau Claire County Exposition Center is located on Fairview Drive, south of the intersection of I-94 and Highway 93. Free parking is available and the facility is handicap accessible.