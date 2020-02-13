Brent Douglas prepares for busy Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day this year is expected to be a record breaking, with consumers spending a whopping 27.4 billion dollars. According to the National Retail Federation, jewelry is the top choice but of course cards, candy and flowers are popular items.

The average person will spend a little over $196 this holiday on all kinds of gifts for their loved ones. Brent Douglas Floral in Eau Claire says sales are up this year and they are expecting to use thousands of roses for the big day.

