Brewers trade Anderson to Blue Jays, allow Thames to go free

The Brewers cut $15 million in payroll for next season, trading right-hander Chase Anderson to the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday for prospect Chad Spanberger and declining a $7.5 million option on first baseman Eric Thames.

Anderson was 8-4 with a 4.21 ERA in 27 starts and five relief appearances. Milwaukee had planned to decline his $8.5 million option, which would have made him eligible for salary arbitration.

Thames, who turns 33 on Sunday, hit .247 with 25 homers and 61 RBIs in 149 games last season. He will receive a $1 million buyout.

Signed to $16 million, three-year contract after establishing himself in the South Korean League, Thames hit 59 homers in three seasons with Milwaukee.

While Thames does not have six years of major league service, his contract included a provision stating he would become a free agent when the deal ended.