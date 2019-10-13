Bride, bishop shot at wedding: N.H. church cancels services

Services were canceled Sunday at the New Hampshire church where a gunman shot the clergyman and bride during a wedding.

The presiding bishop and the bride were shot during a wedding ceremony Saturday at a New Hampshire church. (Source: WCVB/CNN)

Authorities say the presiding bishop of the New England Pentecostal church in Pelham, Stanley Choate, 75, was shot in the chest with a handgun Saturday. The bride, 60-year-old Claire McMullen, was shot in the arm.

The groom, 60-year-old Mark Castiglione, was injured when he was struck in the head by an object.

All are recovering from their injuries.

Authorities say parishioners tackled the suspected shooter and held him until police arrived.

The suspect, Dale Holloway, 37, is facing counts of causing bodily injury by means of a deadly weapon. He's due in court Tuesday. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

"We solicit your prayers at this time for the family," the church wrote in a Saturday evening Facebook post. "The family would plead with everyone to refrain from any acts of violence. That is not what the bishop would want."

Police are investigating but have not yet suggested a motive.

After the wedding, a funeral was scheduled to be held at the church for Luis Garcia, 60, a minister at the church who was shot and killed earlier this month. Brandon Castiglione, 24, has been charged in the killing. He waived arraignment and is currently being held without bail. A phone number or lawyer information for him could not be found.

It was not clear if there is any relationship between Brandon Castiglione and the groom, who share the same last name, or if the shootings are connected.

