Bridge to Hope restaurant tour

The Bridge to Hope is a local nonprofit that works to end domestic abuse, sexual assault and human trafficking.

Sunday the organization teamed up with local restaurants for a restaurant tour.

People could try foods from four Menomonie restaurants like Brewery Nonic and learn about bridge of hope.

At each stop on the tour, people could learn about things like sexual assault, elder abuse and resources for the LGBTQ community.

Brittany Olson of Bridge to Hope says she had several goals for today's event.

“We have two main goals; to spread awareness about what we do and let community members know that we are here to help people and to let them know if they know of anyone who needs help that we are here and also to raise awareness and raise funds,” she said. “We are a nonprofit so we need money to fund our shelter and to help our clients get back up on their feet after the trauma they have faced.”

The money raised today will go towards funding their shelter, food pantry and other necessities they provide to victims.

Bridge to hope provides services to people in Dunn and Pepin counties.

The goal of the event was to raise ten thousand dollars.

