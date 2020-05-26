Briggs launches run for Wisconsin state superintendent

An assistant Wisconsin school superintendent who served under Tony Evers before he was elected governor in 2018 is running for the state's top education job.

Sheila Briggs becomes the second candidate to announce they are running for state superintendent of public instruction with the April 2021 election just under 11 months away.

Jill Underly, superintendent for the rural Pecatonica Area School District, announced her candidacy earlier this month.

Both Briggs and Underly have donated to the Democratic Evers, They are both running as advocates for public education. A conservative-backed candidate has yet to emerge in the officially nonpartisan race.

