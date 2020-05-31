Brooke McCune athlete talk

Brooke McCune is a three sport athlete from Osseo-Fairchild in volleyball, basketball and softball, but it is in basketball where she and the Lady Thunder excel.

As a freshman, Brooke McCune did not make a huge impact for the lady thunder basketball team, averaging just over four points a game. As a sophomore, McCune made a massive leap, as she was the leading scorer for the Cloverbelt West conference champs, averaging 14.8 points per game.

“Just being able to touch the floor as a freshman was really good for me and that gave me not really confidence but it really helped me get to that level,” said Brooke.

Now that Brooke has reached that level, it is about improving and increasing that production during her junior season, which hasn’t come easy during the pandemic.

Brooke said, “I’ve been doing some at home workout things, I’m fortunate enough to have a basketball hoop and a partial volleyball net so that really helps to keep my skills going and up to date but it has really been tough because gym time isn’t there and you can’t practice with your team at all, there is no open gym or summer leagues yet.”

That is the case for everyone throughout the state of Wisconsin. The good thing for Osseo-Fairchild is that they return seven of their eight leading scorers from last year’s team that went 12-2 in conference play.

“It is so great that we have so many people coming back. I mean we lose four seniors and they really did awesome things for the program, but it is so awesome coming back with three starters that were already there and a bunch of bench players that can come in and score just the same. All of us want to make it to state, everyone wants to but I think we have a chance especially now that we have so many players returning,” Brooke said.

McCune is optimistic about having a junior season and is ready to show what the thunder can do if they are given that chance in 2020.