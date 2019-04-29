Brown County foster care family seeks action after needle scare

A Brown County foster care family is hoping for change and action after a serious incident happened to them back in February.

You may have seen the Facebook post floating around this weekend. It was posted by Katie Szerkins and it’s been shared more than 2,600 times with more than 700 comments.

Katie and her husband, Keith, have been a foster care family for the past 4.5 years, helping about 30 children. In October 2018, they became a receiving home.

“It means we get kids right out of emergency situations, so right at removal from their home, they come to us,” said Katie.

“We have to be available 24/7,” said Keith. “When they call us, they come over.”

On February 10, the Szerkins got one of those emergency phone calls for a baby. A Brown County social worker dropped the baby off at the Szerkins with a diaper bag.

“I reached my hand inside the diaper bag and was poked by a needle,” said Katie.

While going through the rest of the diaper bag, Katie said she found other drug paraphernalia so she called her immediate supervisor and police who told her to get checked out by a doctor.

“I was in disbelief. I wanted to brush it under the table,” said Katie. “But after hearing about the serious health risks associated with a poke like this, I didn’t have a choice.”

Katie’s doctor instantly put her on a treatment plan for HIV, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C.

“Treatment consists of 5 blood draws over 6 months and 30 days on two different medications,” said Katie.

Katie is done with the medication, but still has a few more blood draws to go before getting the final results.

“Treatment won’t be done until August of 2019,” said Katie.

The Szerkins said Brown County reimbursed them for the initial medication bill back in February, but since then, it hasn’t been an easy road. They say the most recent bill they submitted was rejected by the county.

Last week, the Szerkins sent David Hemery, with the Brown County Corporation Counsel, an email asking for the county to pay for ‘any and all medical bills that we have and will incur until the victim (Katie Szerkins) has been medically cleared of communicable diseases as a result of Brown County's negligent act of bringing a harmful object into our home.’

In an email back to the family, Hemery wrote, “Unfortunately, since you stated below that you believe Ms. Katie Szerkins was harmed as a result of the alleged negligence of Brown County, and ask that we pay “any and all medical bills that we have and will incur” related to the incident you describe below, I now consider this matter to be in pre-litigation posture.”

Now that Hemery considers it a legal matter, he recommends that the Szerkins seek legal counsel, since he doesn’t’ represent them. He also suggests the Szerkins seek financial reimbursement via their own personal health insurance, since it’s required by law to be insured to be a foster parent.

The Szerkins said their insurance covered some of the bills, but not the most recent one. They’ve been looking for lawyers for a while now, but can’t find one to take their case.

“We called lawyers in Milwaukee, Neenah, Sheboygan and Brown County,” said Katie.

“There is none is the point,” said Keith. “What we found is that it’s a personal injury municipal claim, so you need someone who knows municipal claim, which is usually building and ordinance issues, not personal injury.”

At this point the Szerkins are still looking for an attorney, but say it’s not about the money anymore. They say it’s about support for foster families.

“We want people to become foster parents, we don’t want them to take away from this,” said Katie.

“But we do want this loop hole closed, where the county can just strong arm foster families to go get legal representation when there is none,” said Keith.

“We are not employees of county so we don’t have employee benefits,” said Katie.

The Szerkins also want more to be done when kids are dropped off with belongings.

“We will continue to request that the county put something in place to protect foster families, but this could happen to anybody,” said Katie. “How do you continue to allow yourself to have that liability?”

In an email to Action 2 News, Hemery wrote “The County is deeply sympathetic regarding any situation that results in harm to any foster parent or foster child, and recognizes the dedication and devotion foster parents have to foster children in their care. However, the County does not pay claims against it upon demand without analysis. Rather the County, in concert with the County's insurance provider, first performs a legal analysis of the claim, the facts and circumstances of the situation, and the applicable law and then makes an informed legal decision regarding the claim. When situations arise, the County typically initially assists foster parents in any reasonable and appropriate way it can, but if threatened with litigation, the advice from my office to County staff is to refer any further inquiries regarding the situation to the attention of the Brown County Corporation Counsel Office, and not to comment further on the matter until the situation is resolved, through litigation or otherwise.”

In a second email, Hemery told Action 2 News, “The County was not negligent here and did not act inappropriately. The County initially voluntarily helped in reasonable and appropriate ways, as it always endeavors to do in these situations, until the threat of a lawsuit arose, at which point we brought our insurance carrier in to review the matter. It is not just reimbursement for medical bills or a policy review being sought here, as indicated in the post, rather payments for all present and future medical bills, pain and suffering and loss of consortium were verbally requested.”

While both parties work through the legality of the incident, the Szerkins have since resigned from being a receiving home, but will continue to care for the children currently in their care.”

“It's so important for us to say we fully support the foster care program and we fully support Brown County social workers, we have thoroughly enjoyed working with all of them,” said Katie. “It's very sad to us that management is causing this.”

“We are still licensed foster parents and we fully intend to support foster children in Brown County, we just need to find the right place now,” said Katie.

“We need to find a way that foster parents can be supported and get legal representation, that has to happen,” said Keith.

The Szerkins said they’ve reached out to state representatives, but have not heard back yet.

