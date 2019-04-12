Brown County investigators looking for victims, witnesses to 1957 attacks

The Brown County Sheriff's Office is looking for victims and witnesses or their relatives to attacks on teenage girls in or about the fall of 1957.

The two victims were reportedly 16 and 17 at the time. They would be in their late 70s now.

One was attacked near what is now Suamico Cemetery at Vickery Park in Suamico. The other was attacked near Memorial Drive at Duck Creek in Howard.

The 17-year-old was walking with three other teenagers when she was attacked. That case went to municipal court in 1957, where the victim and other teens testified.

The sheriff's office says these attacks were separate but related, and this request is part of an "open and ongoing" investigation, but the records were lost more than 40 years ago, after they were held as long as the law required at the time.

Anyone with information that can help this decades-old investigation is asked to call Detective Sergeant Zak Holschbach at (920) 448-6187 or email Holschbach_zm@co.brown.wi.us.

You can also provide information anonymously through Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867, online at 432stop.com, or the P3 Tips smartphone app on Apple's App Store or Google Play.