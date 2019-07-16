Brush site available for people hit by storm in Rice Lake

Monday night's heavy storms in the northern part of our viewing area has forced the city of Rice Lake to declare a storm emergency.

A brush chipping site will be available Wednesday and Thursday from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Rice Lake Curling Club parking lot. That's on South Wisconsin Avenue in Rice Lake.

It's available for those who live in Rice Lake to bring tree debris caused by the storms.

The site will accept limbs which are less than 20 feet in length and less than eight inches in diameter. Debris which is larger than this, such as tree stumps, will not be accepted.