Buffalo County Health Department says county is not ready to return to business as usual

On May 13, 2020 the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that Emergency Order #28 (Safer at Home) is not enforceable. This ruling is effective immediately with no 6 day stay.

Regrettably, the state of Wisconsin and Buffalo County are not ready to go back to ‘business as usual.’ A complete return to pre-COVID function will result in a dramatic rise in infections, hospitalizations, and

deaths. Such events would cause widespread devastation to both our community and our economy. To prevent this, we must work together to respond in a united, informed way that balances livelihood with

saving lives.

Now is a time for Buffalo County to stay united.

Thousands (11,275) of people in Wisconsin have contracted COVID-19, thousands (1,939) have required hospitalization, and hundreds (434) have died.

This virus is not political. COVID-19 is a virus that

spreads through droplets from those infected who may or may not have symptoms. We must use the tools we have available to minimize the spread of the virus and the disease, destruction and death it can cause.

As the Health Officer for Buffalo County, I urge all businesses and customers, residents and visitors to do ALL of the following:

1. Stay at home if you are sick

2. Minimize close physical contact with those outside of your household

3. Minimize travel and keep in mind COVID-19 activity varies by location

4. Wear a fabric face covering if you must be in public

5. Maintain 6-foot distances with others whenever possible

6. Minimize congregating in groups of any size

7. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water

8. Avoid touching your face

Businesses must take action to protect their workforce and customers. Follow the guidance documents

available through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. https://wedc.org/reopenguidelines/

We can choose to protect ourselves, each other, our community, and our economy by continuing the actions listed above.

Buffalo County Public Health will continue to monitor local, regional, and state data and provide guidance to the community. Staff will continue to follow up with confirmed cases of COVID-19 to prevent further spread in the community. We appreciate all the community has done and will continue to do to protect one another.