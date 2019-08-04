Buffalo Co. Fair hosts Friends of the Fair 5K

It's fair season, and one local fair is in it's third year of hosting a 5K fundraiser.

The Buffalo County Fair in Mondovi hosted the Friends of the Fair 5K Sunday morning.

The event included a run or a walk option.

Organizers say most of the race participants this year were kids.

The Friends of the Fair 5K aims to raise money to help maintain the fairground buildings.

"Last year we changed the whole rabbit barn. We repainted it and got new cages. This year we're gonna rearrange the steer barn to make that safer," said volunteer Emma Pronschinske.

There were 17 local sponsors and 52 participants in this year's event.

The total money raised for the steer barn improvements is $2,780.