2020 Buffalo County Fair Canceled

Press Release from the Buffalo County Fair Association in Affiliation with Pepin County:

For the second time since our fair’s conception, over 140 years ago, the Buffalo County Fair in Affiliation with Pepin County will not go on as planned. Much like in 1946, when our fair was canceled due to a polio outbreak, our fair board made the difficult decision that our 2020 fair will be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our decision was based on several considerations including, but not limited to, the limitations placed on the UW-Extension employees, 4-H Club gathering limitations, a recommendation from the Buffalo County Land Conservation & Ag and Extension Committee, advice from the Buffalo County Health Department and first and foremost, the health and safety of our staff, volunteers, vendors, fair-goers, exhibitors, their families and our communities.

While the Buffalo County Fair in Affiliation with Pepin County is canceled this year, the fair board has determined that any youth exhibitor who is aging out of participation this year, and is enrolled in a 2020 project, will be eligible to participate in the 2021 Buffalo County Fair within the same project area.

We want to thank our community for their support and understanding and we look forward to next year when we can be back together again at the 2021 Buffalo County Fair in Affiliation with Pepin County July 29-August 1, 2021!

