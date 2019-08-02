Buffalo County Fair town hall meeting

Friday was the second day of the Buffalo County Fair in Mondovi.

The meeting was a chance for people to talk about the recently released Dairy Task Force 2.0 report.

Along with the usual fair attractions, people gathered for a town hall meeting on the future of farming in Wisconsin.

State Senator Jeff Smith and Representative Rob Summerfield were there and heard concerns from both local farmers and people in the area. The main focus of the meeting was figuring out a plan for Wisconsin farmers going forward.

Darin Von Ruden is the owner of Von Ruden Farm. He said farmers need help now.

“Dairy farmers and other farmers too, really need help today not 3-4 years from now,” he said. “It's going to be too late for too many of us.”

Getting farmers that help was one of the focuses of today's town hall meeting at the buffalo county fair.

Noah Reif is an organizer for Citizen Action of Wisconsin. He said his organization gives voice to those who feel left out of the conversation.

“There's a huge crisis right now, whether that's 640 farms that closed down last year,” he said. “It's a big concerned for my organization and me personally and my members.

Farmers in Wisconsin are still trying to recover from the wet spring this year and dairy farms were not exception. However, there are plans in motion to help those farms in the future.

Representative Rob Summerfield said legislators are working to bring more options to farmers.

"The big thing we did with the last budget was put a motion in for the dairy innovation hub. Hopefully this will be the future for farmers to get more markets and figure out the new tech industry with dairy. Figure out which new markets to reach out. Trying to figure out which countries would like to have more of our cheese, more of our dairy products. That's more of the long range outlook to keep Wisconsin a great dairy state."

Another issue brought up was what constituted a family farm.

Senator Smith said there needs to be a clear definition.

"They may be owned by a family, but that family may be from Nebraska, that family may be from Illinois, that family may be from across the state. Is it family farm farming or family farmed owned."

Von Ruden agreed.

“We certainly need to figure out that definition between family owned and family farmed. The consumer right now is oblivious to what the difference is.”

Senator Smith also said Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations, or CAFO, are pushing out smaller farms that can't compete.

“Well when they hired 40 people, 75 farmers got notice that they weren't going to need to buy their milk anymore,” he said. That's not an economic model we can sustain. That's a model that actually working against the industry, working against our small family farms and working against what we hold near and dear in Wisconsin and that's our agricultural industry."

The reason for Friday’s meeting was so that representatives could attend. The next meeting to discuss the Dairy Task Force 2.0 report will be later this fall, but the exact day has not been decided.

Although the turnout for today's town hall was not as large as organizers hoped for, those we spoke to said good ideas were expressed at the meeting to sustain Wisconsin’s dairy industry.

