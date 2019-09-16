Buffalo County man charged with 7th OWI

A Buffalo County man has been charged with OWI- 7th offense Monday.

Court documents show 59-year-old Kevin Foley from Buffalo City was pulled over Sept. 13 around 1:20 p.m. when officers noticed a vehicle almost rear ended another vehicle in the town of Alma on Highway 35 near Dairyland Road.

Officers say they found an open drink between the passenger side front seat and then center counsel.

Foley’s cash bond was set at $2,000 and he is scheduled to be in court Sept. 18.

