Buffalo County offers new COVID-19 exposure reporting form

Buffalo County Public Health has reason to believe from limited information there may be community spread in our county.

Many Buffalo County Residents are getting tested outside of our county. When this happens, it takes time for those results to be passed to their county of residence for further follow-up.

Due to the high volume of reporting being caused by this pandemic, this communication (from test site to appropriate health department) can be unintentionally delayed. If a case has been confirmed, that

individual may know before the health department and may inform friends, family members, and their employers.

In order for Public Health to be more efficient in keeping our county safe in a timely manner during this rapidly changing pandemic, we want to know if you have been exposed.

REQUEST: If you are a resident of Buffalo County, WI, and know you have been in close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 14 days, or you have been diagnosed with COVID-19 by your medical provider and have not already been in contact with the Buffalo County Health Department, please use the form to share information with us.

Close contact is defined by the CDC as: (1) being within approximately 6 feet of a confirmed COVID-19 case for a prolonged period of time; can occur while caring for, living with, driving or riding in a car with,

working (ex. sharing restroom environment), or sharing a health care waiting area or room with a laboratory confirmed COVID-19 case or (2) having direct contact with infectious secretions of a COVID-19

case (ex. being coughed/sneezed on).

Close contact and household contact are different and have different isolation guidelines. Depending on the level of contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19, your risk could vary.

Our mission is to give guidance to protect you, your family, and our community. The Buffalo County Public Health Team will speak with you and determine what precautions to take based on your risk.

To access the form, click here.