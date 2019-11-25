Building a total loss after Black River Falls fire

Black River Falls Fire Department called a building a total loss after it was fully engulfed in a fire Nov. 24.

A 32’ by 60’ wood frame in the town of Irving was found to be a total loss, including the contents inside.

The Fire Department was on scene for two-and-half hours and used 12,000 gallons of water to extinguish the fire.

Law enforcement says one person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and minor burns. That person initially refused medical transport but went to a local hospital on his own.

Officials say the property was insured and no firefighter or civilian injuries were reported.

