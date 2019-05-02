Burger King serves up ‘not-so-happy’ meals

For Mental Health Awareness Month, Burger King says it “understands that no one is happy all the time.”
By  | 
Updated: Thu 4:49 PM, May 02, 2019

(Gray News) – Mental health is a serious business, but Burger King is addressing the issue with a side of humor.

During Mental Health Awareness Month, the chain is offering “Real Meals.”

“Burger King … understands that no one is happy all the time,” the company said. “The new boxes, dubbed Real Meals, come in a variety of different moods – and ‘happy’ isn’t one of them.”

BK is looking at you, McDonald’s.

The Real Meal mood choices during May are Pissed Meal, Blue Meal, Salty Meal, YAAAS Meal and DGAF Meal. All of them feature a Whopper, fries and a drink.

But unlike the Happy Meal, there’s no toy.

“Where’s the toy?” Erick Inc. inquired on Twitter.

“At the toy store,” Burger King coyly responded.

No one’s going to be happy about that.

Burger King also released a video to go with the promotion. It puts a spin on the restaurant’s classic “Have It Your Way” catchphrase, changing it to “Feel Your Way”.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus