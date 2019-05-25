Burger King wants to help customers pay off student loan debt

Burger King is holding a promotion to give away 300 prizes - some of which are $500 - to help people pay down their student debt. (Source: CNN)
Updated: Sat 9:52 AM, May 25, 2019

(CNN) - Are you saddled with student debt?

One of the fast food restaurants whose burgers you probably scarfed down during your college years is offering a whopper of a prize.

Burger King launched a promotion Thursday called “Whopper Loans” aimed at helping some people pay off those student loans.

It works like this:
-- Order food using the restaurant's app.
-- The app will ask the amount of your debt and that's it. You're entered, although there is some fine print.

The sweepstakes ends June 6, and you can only enter once per week.

Burger King is giving away 300 prizes that each pay down $500 worth of student loans for the winners.

There's also one grand prize that pays up to $100,000 for a single winner.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.



 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus