Burger King wants to help customers pay off student loan debt

Are you saddled with student debt?

One of the fast food restaurants whose burgers you probably scarfed down during your college years is offering a whopper of a prize.

Burger King launched a promotion Thursday called “Whopper Loans” aimed at helping some people pay off those student loans.

It works like this:

-- Order food using the restaurant's app.

-- The app will ask the amount of your debt and that's it. You're entered, although there is some fine print.

The sweepstakes ends June 6, and you can only enter once per week.

Burger King is giving away 300 prizes that each pay down $500 worth of student loans for the winners.

There's also one grand prize that pays up to $100,000 for a single winner.

