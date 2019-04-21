Burn ban in place for communities in Vernon Co.

The Town of Bergen and Village of Stoddard in conjunction with the Stoddard-Bergen Fire Department is issuing a Burning Ban.

The current Fire Danger level is at VERY HIGH.

When the Current Fire Danger reaches "Very High" (orange) or "Extreme" (red) an immediate burning ban will be placed. These levels are set by the Forestry Department from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Burning any combustible materials outdoors in the Town of Bergen or Village of Stoddard in Vernon County is prohibited. The risk for wildfires in these areas is very high, and there’s little relief in sight in the near future with the current weather pattern. This ban will be in place until conditions significantly improve.

That applies to burn piles, burn barrels and all campfires unless in developed camping areas. Use caution disposing any matches, ashes, charcoal briquettes, or any burning materials into the outdoors. All firework use is banned. Remember to dispose of any cigars, cigarettes, or pipes in a designated receptacle.

Charcoal grills may be used only near a residential dwelling on a non-combustible surface, such as concrete.

