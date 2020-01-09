Burnett County man charged after naked photos of minors found on phone

A man from Grantsburg has been charged after photos of naked minors were found on a cell phone that allegedly is his.

According to court documents, 33-year-old Johnny Massey JR has been charged with two counts of child sexual exploitation- repeater, two counts of invasion of privacy- using surveillance device for a victim under 18- repeater, one counts of posts or publishes private representation without consent of a victim under 18-repeater, one charge of post or publishes depiction of person without consent of a victim under 18- repeater, two counts of possession of child pornography by person under 18- repeater. All charges are listed as felonies.

The Burnett County criminal complaint says someone who knew Massey says she found a cell phone and found photos of naked people. She told officials Massey offered her a $10,000 ring in exchange for her giving the cell phone back to him. She didn’t accept the offer but gave the phone to someone who she believed was in the photo. Massey allegedly threatened her for not giving him the phone back.

The complaint goes on to say this second person who had the phone says none of the images or videos were of her, but she recognized several people in videos that seemed to be taken in her apartment. She told law enforcement that while watching the video, the person holding the camera showed their face in the video and it was Johnny Massey. She says the videos seemed as Massey placed a hidden camera in a bathroom or bathrooms of two separate residences in Burnett County. These videos allegedly show minors in the bathroom showering.

Massey is being held on a $10,000 cash bond and is scheduled to be back in court on Jan. 22.

