Bus driver celebrates 50 years on the job

50 years at the same job now that’s commitment.

One member of the Deerfield School District is being honored for his dedication making sure students always arrive safe to and from school.

He’s as iconic as the yellow bus he drives.

“Do you think you’re the best?” “Yeah, I think so,” said Leroy Gruchow

Gruchow has a right to think that since he’s had a lot of practice.

When Leroy first go behind the wheel, Richard Nixon was president, The Beatles wrote their last album, Abbey Road, and man took their first steps on the moon.

If you guessed all that happened in the year 1969, you are correct.

“Makes me feel old,” laughed Gruchow.

But worthy of a celebratory standing ovation after driving generations…

“Easton, grandpa, mom and uncle all rode the bus when Leroy was driving,” added Gruchow.

…of Deerfield students to school…

“Proudly celebrate 50 years. Congratulations, Leroy,” said Gruchow.

Never expecting to become an iconic symbol of humility, compassion and dedication.

“They didn’t have to do that, but it was nice of them,” said Gruchow.

For just doing his job.

“I do it for the kids. I really enjoy it. I think I probably have a few more years,” explained Gruchow.

Leroy said he is going to drive a few more years, and then he will retire after a career that has filled him joy seeing the children every morning and afternoon.